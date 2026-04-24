Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Utah Mammoth stole a game on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights to come back home with the series tied at one game apiece.

Vegas used a third-period comeback for a 4-2 win in Game 1, but it was Utah who scored the only goal in the third period to take Game 2 by a final score of 3-2.

How will things shake out on Friday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Mammoth in Game 3 on Friday, April 24.

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights -1.5 (+220)

Mammoth +1.5 (-270)

Moneyline

Golden Knights -112

Mammoth -108

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (1-1, 2.05 GAA, .935 SV%)

Mammoth: Karel Vejmelka (1-1, 2.54 GAA, .902 SV%)

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): TBS, HBO Max, Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights record: 1-1

Mammoth record: 1-1

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Best NHL Prop Bets

Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bet

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+220)

Mark Stone is a big game player. The Golden Knights forward scored in each of the first two games of the series, giving him six goals in his last eight playoff games dating back to last year.

Stone finished the regular season strong as well with five goals in a five-game span before being held off the scoresheet in the finale.

I’ll take these +220 odds for Stone to find the back of the net again in this series.on

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Prediction and Pick

Home ice advantage is always important, but especially so in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights were a much better team at home this season (20-12-9) than they were on the road (19-14-8), while Utah was slightly better at home. This will be the first home playoff game for the Mammoth, and the building is going to be rocking.

This has been a pretty even series so far, and the odds reflect that, but I’m going with the home team in Game 3.

Pick: Mammoth -108

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