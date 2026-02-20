Great Britain vs. Canada Prediction and Odds for Men's Curling Gold Medal Game

Canada and Great Britain entered the 2026 Winter Games as the top two countries on the odds list to win the gold medal in men's curling, and now, after a round-robin and a semi-final match for each of them, they'll face each other with Olympic gold on the line.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Saturday's gold medal showdown.

Canada vs. Great Britain Curling Gold Medal Game Odds

Moneyline

Great Britain +114

Canada -146

Total

OVER 11.5 (+102)

UNDER 11.5 (-130)

Canada vs. Great Britain Curling Gold Medal Game Prediction

Great Britain just barely snuck into the semi-final, but did enough to get there with a 5-4 record, and then took down undefeated Switzerland to earn a spot in the gold medal match. As a result of their underwhelming tournament, Great Britain is set as an underdog against Canada in the gold medal match, but I think the betting market has overcorrected.

Should Great Britain be favored? Probably not, but the odds should be closer to a true coin flip than what they're set at. Bruce Mouat's team is the No. 1-ranked team in the world in men's curling, while Brad Jacobs' team comes in at No. 5. KenPom also has Great Britain ranked first in his rankings, with Jacobs coming in at second.

That's enough to convince me to back Great Britain as an underdog with the gold medal on the line.

Pick: Great Britain +114

