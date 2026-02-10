Green Bay Packers 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Green Bay Lead the Pack in NFC North

The Green Bay Packers have been in the mix in the NFC North in recent years, but they’ve lost in the Wild Card Round in each of the last two seasons. Green Bay has won just one playoff game since winning the NFC North in 2021.

Green Bay sat in the middle of the pack in terms of both offense and defense in another middling season.

Can the Packers take that step forward next season? Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds ?

Packers Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1400 (Tied for Seventh)

The Green Bay Packers are tied with the Detroit Lions at +1400 for the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2027. That makes them tied for the fourth-best odds in the NFC, behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams both at +950, and the Philadelphia Eagles at +1300.

The Packers and Lions are firmly ahead of the Bears, though, with Chicago at +2500, and the Minnesota Vikings are all the way down at +6000 to round out the NFC North.

Green Bay has a few key decisions to make heading into free agency. Rasheed Walker, Quay Walker, and Romeo Doubs are all set to hit the open market, and they’ll likely lose backup quarterback Malik Willis to a new team.

The Packers will need to bulk up on the line on both sides of the ball, while also adding some pieces at the deeper layers of the defense.

All in all, though, Green Bay is set up for success with Jordan Love under center, and is in a much better position than some teams around the league. Still, we may need to see the Packers win a playoff game before thinking about betting them to win the Super Bowl.

