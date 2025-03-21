Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The Los Angeles Clippers are riding a four-game win streak into Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have lost two-in-a-row.
The Clippers currently sit in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, but if they keep this hot streak going, it won't be long before they find themselves above the play-in line.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this Western Conference showdown.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +7.5 (-110)
- Clippers -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +230
- Clippers -295
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Grizzlies record: 43-27
- Clippers record: 39-30
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Desmond Bane, SG - Game Time Decision
- Zyon Pullin, G - Out
- Lamar Stevens, F - Out
- Brandon Clarke, PF - Out
- Ja Morant, PG - Out
Clippers Injury Report
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., - Out
- Jordan Miller, G - Out
- Seth Lundy, G - Out
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane UNDER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (-125) via BetMGM
One of the Clippers' strongest qualities is their perimeter defense. They rank seventh in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. That has improved to 27.1% over their last three games. That could lead to Desmond Bane struggling from three-point land tonight.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
In the latest edition of "Best NBA Bets Today", I broke down why I like the UNDER in this game:
The Grizzlies have played at the fastest pace in the NBA this season, averaging 107.2 possessions per game, but they have slowed things down recently, averaging just 101.5 possessions over their last three games. The Clippers' slow pace, ranking 25th in possessions, could also aid the Grizzlies slowing down their offense.
On top of that, this game also features two of the better defenses in the league. The Clippers rank fourth and the Grizzlies rank 11th in defensive efficiency this season.
Give me the UNDER in this Western Conference showdown.
Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.