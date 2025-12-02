Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
Don’t look now, but the Memphis Grizzlies have won three games in a row and five of their last 10 to move to 9-12 in the 2025-26 season.
Now, Memphis is a road underdog against the San Antonio Spurs, who are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
A bunch of star players are out in this game, as Memphis is set to be without Ja Morant while Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle have been ruled out for the Spurs.
San Antonio has gotten off to a great start this season, sitting at 13-6 overall and an impressive 8-2 at home.
Can it snap Memphis’ winning streak on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and more for this Western Conference battle.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-118)
- Spurs -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +170
- Spurs: -205
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 9-12
- Spurs record: 13-6
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Javon Small – out
- Jock Landale – questionable
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Stephon Castle – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
- Riley Minix – questionable
- Harrison Ingram – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points (-118)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Fox is a great prop target against Memphis:
Victor Wembanyama is out on Tuesday night for the Spurs, and that sets up well for De’Aaron Fox.
Over the last seven games without Wemby, Fox is averaging 26.1 points on 18.0 shots per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.
During that seven-game stretch, Fox has scored 25 or more points in six of those games, including a 26-point game against this Memphis team.
The Grizzlies are allowing 28.14 points per game to opposing point guards this season -- the third-most in the NBA -- and they rank just 15th in the league in defensive rating.
Fox is going to get all the shots he can handle in this game, and he's averaging 24.1 points per game overall this season. I think he's a steal at this number on Tuesday night.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are down their star player on Tuesday, but I’m buying the Spurs, who are 5-2 since Wemby went down and 5-3-1 against the spread when favored at home.
Meanwhile, Memphis is just 3-5 against the spread as a road underdog, posting an average scoring margin of -10.3 in those games.
San Antonio has gotten some big games out of Fox, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, and I’m not totally buying the Grizzlies’ recent win streak, as they are just 1-12 straight up against teams that are .500 or better.
The Spurs are 8-2 at home and have not lost a game to a team under .500 this season. I think they’re undervalued in this matchup.
Pick: Spurs -5.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
