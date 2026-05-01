Guardians vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

The Cleveland Guardians had a decent start to the season, but they’ve now lost three straight series, including four of their last five to Toronto and Tampa Bay. On the flip side, the Athletics have won three straight series to improve to 17-14 on the year.

Cleveland’s offense has struggled recently with a total of 10 runs in its last five games, while the A’s got out of a short funk with 11 runs in their last two contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. A's on Friday, May 1.

Guardians vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+130)

A's +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Guardians -115

A's -105

Total

9.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Guardians vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Joey Cantillo (1-1, 2.97 ERA)

A's: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.24 ERA)

Joey Cantillo has been sneaky good for the Guardians this season. The southpaw has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his six starts, including one earned run in three of those outings. This will be his first career start against the A’s.

J.T. Ginn has held his own on the mound for the Athletics this season. He’s yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start, but he also hasn’t made it out of the sixth inning. Keep an eye on him tonight, though, as he left his last start after just 46 pitches with right arm soreness.

Guardians vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, NBCSCA

Guardians record: 16-16

A's record: 17-14

Guardians vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

Shea Langeliers OVER 1.5 Bases (+101)

Shea Langeliers came through for us on Wednesday night with a 3 for 4 performance with three doubles. He’s now batting .328 on the season with a .592 slugging percentage.

The catcher faces off against a left-handed starter tonight, and he’s been even better against southpaws this season. He’s hitting .371 with a .714 slugging percentage in 35 at bats, including three home runs and three doubles.

I’ll happily take these plus odds for Langeliers to keep it rolling tonight at home, where he has a .353 batting average in 13 games.

Guardians vs. A's Prediction and Pick

I’m a bit surprised that the A’s are home underdogs tonight, if only barely.

The Athletics are the better team overall this season as well as in recent weeks. On top of that, they’re 7-6 at home while the Guardians are 7-9 on the road.

I debated taking the UNDER given Cleveland’s recent struggles, but I can’t pass up the A’s at this price.

Pick: A’s -105

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