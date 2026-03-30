Guardians vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep rolling when they host the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game set.

The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks to open the season, while the Guardians split their four-game series in Seattle.

It’ll be youngster Parker Messick for Cleveland against Roki Sasaki for Los Angeles. Both starters made their MLB debuts last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Dodgers on Monday, March 30.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-131)

Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

Guardians +159

Dodgers -194

Total

9 (Over -102/Under -127)

Guardians vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Parker Messick (3-1, 2.72 ERA in 2025)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (1-1, 4.46 ERA in 2025)

Guardians vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, SNLA

Guardians record: 2-2

Dodgers record: 3-0

Guardians vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase DeLauter OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+139)

Chase DeLauter has started the season with a bang.

The Guardians rookie hit two home runs on Opening Day, then homered in his second and third games as well. He only had a single – the Guardians had two hits total – on Sunday in Seattle, but these odds are too good to pass up for the rookie.

DeLauter bats second in Cleveland’s order so he should get at least four at bats tonight in Los Angeles.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers had to come from behind in every game against the Diamondbacks, so they’re vulnerable favorites. Meanwhile, the Guardians had a hard-fought series in Seattle.

It’s been feast or famine so far for Cleveland, though, as it scored six runs in each of its two wins but just one total run in its two losses.

The Dodgers should be favorites, but this line is too big given Sasaki’s struggles last season.

Pick: Guardians +159

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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