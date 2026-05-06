Guardians vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Kansas City Royals are looking to stay hot when they continue their four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

Kansas City has won five games in a row, including a sweep in Seattle, while Cleveland has lost three in a row and seven of its last 10.

The Royals are now 11-7 at home on the season while the Guardians are 9-12 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Royals on Wednesday, May 6.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-194)

Royals -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Guardians +113

Royals -136

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Guardians vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Joey Cantillo (1-1, 3.67 ERA)

Royals: Cole Ragans (1-4, 5.29 ERA)

Joey Cantillo has been inconsistent this season for the Guardians, going five innings or less in each of his last three starts. He did make one start against Kansas City already this season, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings on April 8.

Cole Ragans has also been up and down this year. He had 11 strikeouts in 6 innings against the Angels two starts ago, but allowed four runs in 5.1 innings to the Mariners last time out. He did still have eight strikeouts, though. Ragans lasted just two thirds of an inning against the Guardians on April 8 before being pulled due to a thumb injury. He didn’t miss any time, though.

Guardians vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, ROYL

Guardians record: 18-19

Royals record: 17-19

Guardians vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-149)

Bobby Witt Jr. has been picking it up in recent weeks. The Royals star has hits in all five games this month, and has a 10-game hitting streak from April 18 to 29. Since April 18, he’s batting .313 (21 for 67) with three home runs, five doubles, and a triple.

Witt has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games, 9 of 11, and 12 of his last 15 contests. He’s also batting .367 vs. LHP (.265 vs. RHP) and is 3 for 9 against Cantillo in his career.

Guardians vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

The Royals are hot right now and Ragans is a better pitcher than Cantillo despite his hiccups this season.

Ragans is going to find it sooner than later, and it could be tonight at home against the Guardians.

I’ll back Kansas City in a spot where I think it should be a bigger favorite at home.

Pick: Royals -136

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