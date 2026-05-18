Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to keep rolling as they hit the road for a four-game set against the Detroit Tigers.

After starting their homestand by losing two of three to the Twins, the Guardians then swept the Angels and took two of three from the Guardians.

On the flip side, the Tigers have lost five of their last six and are just 2-10 in their last 12 games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Tigers on Monday, May 18.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-171)

Tigers -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Guardians +129

Tigers -156

Total

8.0 (Over -110/Under -109)

Guardians vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (2-4, 5.60 ERA)

Tigers: Framber Valdez (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

Slade Cecconi has put together a few solid outings, allowing two runs over 9.1 innings in his last two starts. He had allowed 15 ER in 16 IP across his previous three starts.

Framber Valdez bounced back from a rough start (3 IP, 7 ER) with a strong outing against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits in 6.2 innings. The southpaw has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of nine starts this season.

Guardians vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, DSN, FS1

Guardians record: 26-22

Tigers record: 20-27

Guardians vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Angel Martinez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-121)

Angel Martinez has been hot and cold this season in Cleveland, and he’s on a hot streak right now. The outfielder is 8 for 21 in his last five games with four home runs, including longballs in each of his last two contests.

The switch hitter doesn’t struggle too much against left-handed pitchers, hitting .260 vs. LHP and .269 vs. RHP.

I’ll back Martinez to stay hot tonight given his recent power surge.

Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

Framber Valdez may give the Tigers an advantage on the mound, but that’s about all Detroit has going for them in this one.

The Tigers scored one run in each of their last two games, and haven’t scored more than four in a game during their 1-5 stretch.

Meanwhile, the Guardians have scored four runs or more in five of their last six games.

Given this price, I’m taking Cleveland all day long as road underdogs.

Pick: Guardians +129

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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