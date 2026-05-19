Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 19

The Cleveland Guardians are surging while the Detroit Tigers are spiraling. That showed up in their series opener on Monday night as the Guardians came away with an 8-2 road victory.

Cleveland has now won three in a row and six of its last seven, while Detroit has done the exact opposite. To go back a bit further, the Tigers are 2-11 in their last 13 games. They’ve scored just 15 runs in their last seven contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Tigers on Tuesday, May 19.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+102)

Tigers +1.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Guardians -167

Tigers +138

Total

8.0 (Over -107/Under -112)

Guardians vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Parker Messick (5-2 ,2.35 ERA)

Tigers: Keider Montero (2-3, 3.65 ERA)

Parker Messick has settled back in with 3 ER in 12.1 IP across his last two starts after allowing four runs in five innings to the A’s. He made one start against the Tigers last year, allowing four runs in five innings on September 25.

Keider Montero is looking to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season. He allowed four runs and couldn’t make it out of the fifth inning following two straight outings of at least six innings with one run allowed in each contest.

Guardians vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, DSN

Guardians record: 27-22

Tigers record: 20-28

Guardians vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Parker Messick OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-149)

Parker Messick is averaging just over a strikeout per inning in his young MLB career, including 58 punchouts in 53.2 frames this season.

The southpaw has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in six of his nine starts, including four straight. In fact, he’s gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in two straight and three of those four outings.

Messick racked up seven strikeouts in five innings against the Tigers last year. He should be able to get to at least six against a slumping Detroit squad.

Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

These are two teams heading in opposite directions right now, and the odds reflect that. I’m not going to take the Guardians as -167 favorites, although you can if you prefer that, instead, I’m looking at the run line.

Five of the Guardians’ last six wins were by at least two runs, and Cleveland just won 8-2 against Framber Valdez last night. The Guardians should be able to pick up another win by margin here on the road.

Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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