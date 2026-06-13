Haiti vs. Scotland Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Group C likely belongs to either Brazil or Morocco, but if the underdogs Haiti or Scotland want to compete for the top spot, it's imperative they get the win when the two teams face off on Saturday night.

Haiti has some of the longest odds amongst all teams in the tournament, and while Scotland certainly isn't looked at as a contender, they're set as significant favorites against Haiti in this match.

You can bet on this match at one of the best World Cup sportsbooks in the country, but in this article, I'm going to take a look at the odds and give you my best bets.

Haiti vs. Scotland Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Haiti +450

Scotland -190

Draw +305

Total

OVER 2.5 (-115)

UNDER 2.5 (-112)

Haiti vs. Scotland How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1, Tele, Peacock

Haiti record: 0-0-0

Scotland record: 0-0-0

Haiti vs. Scotland World Cup History

These two countries have never faced each other in a match.

Haiti World Cup History

This is just the second time that Haiti has qualified for the World Cup. Its only other appearance came in 1974 in West Germany. Haiti lost all three of its matches.

Scotland World Cup History

This is the ninth World Cup appearance for Scotland, but its first since 1998. Scotland has never made it out of the group stage. They have an all-time World Cup record of 4-7-12.

Haiti vs. Scotland Prop Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goalscorer Bets, I wrote about why I'm betting on Frantzdy Pierrot of Haiti to find the back of the net:

I think Haiti could surprise some people in this game, and one of my favorite goalscorer bets of the day is for Frantzdy Pierrot to find the back of the net. He has scored 34 times in 51 appearances when representing his country, including five goals in 12 matches in 2025.

Haiti vs. Scotland Prediction and Best Bet

In my Upset of the Day article, I made the case for betting on Haiti to upset Scotland:

Scotland is being priced in this match as if they're much better than they are, and Haiti is far worse than they are, which I don't think is correct on either front. Haiti has some impressive results over the past year, including a recent 4-0 friendly win against New Zealand. They also fought the United States to a tough 2-1 loss in the 2025 Gold Cup. Are they good enough to go on a deep run? Absolutely not. Do they have the skill to upset a team like Scotland? Yes.

Based on price alone, I'm going to back Haiti on the moneyline with the "draw no bet" option. I'm shocked we can get that at +360 odds.

Pick: Haiti ML Draw No Bet (+360)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!