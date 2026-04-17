Hawks vs. Knicks Opening Odds, Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 1

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series on Saturday night.

The Knicks finished the regular season with a 53-29 record to earn them the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Hawks barely avoiding the Play-In Tournament with a 46-36 record.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Hawks vs. Knicks in NBA Playoffs Game 1 on Saturday, April 18.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +5.5 (-110)

Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hawks +185

Knicks -225

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Knicks were a fantastic home team this season, and I’m a bit surprised that the spread is only -5.5 against the Hawks.

New York’s moneyline odds of -225 imply a 69.23% chance of taking care of business in Game 1.

Knicks Open Playoffs as Home Favorites at MSG

Home-court advantage was huge for the Knicks in the regular season. They went 30-10 at Madison Square Garden, with only the Thunder, Spurs, and Pistons having more home wins this season.

New York is hoping that it can carry over into the playoffs against an Atlanta squad that went 22-19 on the road, which is coincidentally the Knicks’ road record this season as well.

The Knicks and Hawks met three times during the regular season, with the road team winning all three contests. New York won in Atlanta on December 27 and April 6, and Atlanta won in New York on January 2.

New York is looking for some revenge against Atlanta after the Hawks eliminated them in the first round in 2021. The Knicks won just one game in that series, but have advanced past the first round in each of the last three years.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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