Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 1

A little rivalry matchup takes place in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, as the No. 6 Atlanta Hawks are the smallest first-round underdogs in the league against the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks.

These teams played late in the regular season, with the Knicks pulling out a close win behind a massive fourth quarter from Jalen Brunson.

Atlanta is equipped to slow down Brunson with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but the Knicks have not been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs since Brunson joined the team ahead of the 2022-23 season.

After dominating after the All-Star break, going 20-6 in 26 games to move into the No. 6 spot in the East, the Hawks are looking to prove that they’re a potential contender in the East this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as favorites at home, where they were 23-13 against the spread when favored in the regular season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet on and my prediction for Game 1 of this Eastern Conference showdown.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +5.5 (-115)

Knicks -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawks: +185

Knicks: -225

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hawks vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Tied 0-0

Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Jock Landale -- out

RayJ Dennis -- available

Christian Koloko -- available

Keshon Gilbert -- available

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Hawks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Nickeil-Alexander Walker OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker torched the New York Knicks for seven 3-pointers back on April 6, and he’s made four or more shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven games.

During the 2025-26 regular season, NAW averaged 3.2 3-pointers on 8.1 attempts per game, shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. That gives him a really solid floor against a Knicks team that has struggled to defend the 3-ball this season.

New York is just 21st in opponent 3-pointers made and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage. Alexander-Walker can clearly light it up from deep, and he has taken at least eight shots from deep in eight of his last 10 games.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is wroth a look in Game 1:

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have played three times this season and the last two meetings have fallen well short of this number.

The Knicks rank just 25th in the NBA in pace, which could offset Atlanta’s up-and-down style. Every year, playoff games seem to slow down a little and teams are forced to play in the half court, which leads to much lower-scoring games. The Knicks fell short of this total in nine playoff games during their 2025 postseason run.

The UNDER was 45-38 in the Knicks’ games this season (including the NBA Cup Final) and 41-41 in Atlanta’s matchups. The Hawks really picked up their defense after the All-Star break, ranking No. 2 in the league in defensive rating.

The Knicks finished seventh in defensive rating overall and eighth in that statistic after the break.

I think Game 1 at Madison Square Garden could be a bit of a slugfest after the last two regular-season meetings between these teams finished with 210 and 213 combined points.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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