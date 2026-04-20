Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

A strong defensive showing in the second half of Game 1 gave the New York Knicks a 1-0 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks, and Jalen Brunson and company find themselves as favorites at Madison Square Garden in Game 2.

The Hawks made a late push in the fourth quarter, but New York won the second half by nine points, riding 28 points from Brunson and 25 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks made 48 percent of their 3-pointers in Game 1, and they won the turnover battle, scoring 22 fast break points as a result.

Atlanta did make 14 3-pointers on Saturday, but it’ll need to slow down Brunson if it wants a real chance to win this series. The Knicks star had 19 first quarter points, helping the Knicks weather an early run by the Hawks.

On Monday, oddsmakers have the Knicks set as 5.5-point favorites at home, where they went 30-10 in the regular season and are 24-13 against the spread when favored.

The Hawks did beat the Knicks once in the regular season, but can they steal Game 2 at The Garden?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +5.5 (-105)

Knicks -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hawks: +185

Knicks: -225

Total

216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Hawks vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: New York leads 1-0

Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Jock Landale -- out

Onyeka Okongwu -- questionable

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby -- probable

Hawks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Hart OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-119)

Playoff Josh Hart was on full display for the Knicks in Game 1, putting up 11 points (on 4-of-8 shooting), 14 rebounds and five assists (30 PRA).

Hart finished the regular season averaging 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game (nearly 25 PRA) while shooting an impressive 41.3 percent from deep (on limited attempts).

Hart is a different animal on the glass at his size, and he had a huge role in Game 1, playing nearly 37 minutes. There’s a chance Hart has a low shot attempt game that derails this prop, but he’s a candidate to pick up at least 12 or more rebounds and assists based on his season average.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

A late Hawks run and some Knicks free throws at the end of Game 1 nearly pushed it over this total, but the Knicks and Hawks were one of several matchups over the weekend that ended up hitting the UNDER.

I’m going back to the well on Monday night for a lot of similar reasons to Game 1. Not only did these teams finish short of this total in two of three regular-season meetings, but the Knicks’ style on offense is conducive to a lot of low-scoring affairs.

New York was 25th in the NBA in pace during the regular season, and it played a lot of long isolation possessions with Brunson leading the way. The Knicks shot the lights out in Game 1 from beyond the arc, so a little regression on that end could help this game hit the UNDER.

Atlanta prefers to push the pace, but it scored just 47 points in the second half of Game 1. Both of these teams were in the top eight in the league in defensive rating after the All-Star break, and that led to them combining for just 213 points in their final regular-season meeting.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this game ends up in the low 100s on Monday.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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