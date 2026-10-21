Hawks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

The two top teams in the Southeast Division in the 2025-26 season open the 2026-27 campaign against each other on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks are looking to build on a strong finish to last season that saw them end up with the No. 6 seed in the East when they take on former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. Orlando was banged up once again in the 2025-26 season, but it nearly took down the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.

In fact, Orlando may have won that series had Franz Wagner not suffered an injury, and it returns the core of Wagner, Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black this season with a new head coach in former San Antonio assistant Sean Sweeney.

Both of these teams have playoff hopes in the 2026-27 campaign, and Atlanta is hoping to show that the late run it made against tanking teams in the 2025-26 regular season wasn’t a fluke. The Hawks added two key veterans in Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins in trades with the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving them one of the scarier wing rotations on defense in the NBA.

Oddsmakers have set the Magic as favorites at home in this divisional battle, but should bettors trust them to cover?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s season opener.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +3.5 (-112)

Magic -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Hawks: +120

Magic: -142

Total

236.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Hawks vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): MagicTV 27, PSN, NBA League Pass

Hawks record: 0-0

Magic record: 0-0

Hawks vs. Magic Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Henri Veesar – out

Keshon Gilbert – questionable

RayJ Dennis – questionable

Jalen Wilson – questionable

Magic Injury Report

Noah Penda – out

Anthony Black – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Hawks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

C.J. McCollum OVER 16.5 Points (-123)

McCollum was the Hawks’ best offensive player in the postseason against New York, and he averaged over 18 points per game in 41 games (25 starts) with Atlanta last season.

The Hawks have committed to McCollum in the starting lineup, and he remains the team’s best on-ball creator outside of Johnson. I expect a steady shot workload for McCollum, as he’s easily one of the best floor spacers on this roster.

The veteran may not play 35-plus minutes, but I like this matchup for him with Orlando down a key guard defender in Black.

Hawks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

There aren’t a lot of teams that are equipped to handle the Bane-Banchero-Wagner trio, but the Hawks have a ton of elite wing defenders in Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and others.

Atlanta’s run at the end of last season was impressive, and it was the only team to take multiple games from the New York Knicks during their run to an NBA title. C.J. McCollum raises the floor of this team on offense, and Jalen Johnson certainly could take the next step into stardom after an All-Star 2025-26 season.

I don’t love this Orlando offense (18th in offensive rating again last season), and while I like the hire of Sweeney, do we expect this team to completely flip the script offensively this season?

I think it'll take some time, especially since this core struggled to stay healthy together last season.

Orlando was just 13-17 against the spread as a home favorite in the 2025-26 season, and I’m worried about some of the depth on this roster with Black sidelined on Wednesday.

I’ll take the points with the Hawks, who could be live to pull off an upset on opening night.

Pick: Hawks +3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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