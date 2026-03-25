Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

The Atlanta Hawks are on the brink of the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they’ve 13 of their last 14 games, including a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Jalen Johnson (shoulder) has missed back-to-back games for the Hawks, and he’s listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and they remain five games up on the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit would love to close out the regular season strong, but it is set as a small favorite on Wednesday against Atlanta.

The Hawks have taken full advantage of an easy stretch of schedule in March, and now they have the inside track to win the Southeast Division and avoid the play-in tournament.

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Let’s take a look at their odds in this game, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +2.5 (-108)

Pistons -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Hawks: +124

Pistons: -148

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Hawks vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Hawks record: 40-32

Pistons record: 52-19

Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Keshon Gilbert – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

Jalen Johnson – questionable

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – out

Isaiah Stewart – out

Tolu Smith – questionable

Marcus Sasser – doubtful

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Chaz Lanier – questionable

Bobi Klintman – questionable

Javonte Green – questionable

Isaac Jones – questionable

Hawks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Daniss Jenkins OVER 16.5 Points (-117)

Jenkins has stepped into a massive role with Cunningham (collapsed lung) out of the lineup, scoring 30 points in a win over the Lakers and 22 points against Golden State while playing nearly 40 minutes in each game.

This is a tough matchup with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil-Alexander Walker set to defend Jenkins, but he’s taken 30 shots over his last two games and has scored 17 or more points in six of his last 10 games with Cunningham out.

He’s a great bet to continue his breakout season.

Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m selling high on this Detroit team with Cade still out:

The Atlanta Hawks are the hottest team in the NBA right now, winning 13 of their last 14 games to get well over .500 this season. They’re now the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have a winnable matchup on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit has won three games in a row without Cade Cunningham, including an impressive win at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. However, I think this is a sell-high spot on the Pistons, especially since they’re favored in this matchup.

Detroit lacks shot creation with Cunningham sidelined, and the Hawks have done a solid job on the road this season, going 19-16 straight up and 13-9 against the spread as road underdogs.

Over their last 10 games, the Hawks are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve used this hot stretch to improve their ATS record in a big way, as they’ve now covered the spread in 54.2 percent of their games.

The one wrinkle with this bet is that Jalen Johnson (questionable, shoulder) could miss this game. Atlanta is just 4-5 without Johnson this season, but it has won back-to-back games with him out.

Pick: Hawks +2.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.