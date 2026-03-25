Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25
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The Atlanta Hawks are on the brink of the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they’ve 13 of their last 14 games, including a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
Jalen Johnson (shoulder) has missed back-to-back games for the Hawks, and he’s listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and they remain five games up on the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit would love to close out the regular season strong, but it is set as a small favorite on Wednesday against Atlanta.
The Hawks have taken full advantage of an easy stretch of schedule in March, and now they have the inside track to win the Southeast Division and avoid the play-in tournament.
Let’s take a look at their odds in this game, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference battle.
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hawks +2.5 (-108)
- Pistons -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +124
- Pistons: -148
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Hawks record: 40-32
- Pistons record: 52-19
Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Keshon Gilbert – doubtful
- Asa Newell – doubtful
- Jalen Johnson – questionable
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – out
- Isaiah Stewart – out
- Tolu Smith – questionable
- Marcus Sasser – doubtful
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Chaz Lanier – questionable
- Bobi Klintman – questionable
- Javonte Green – questionable
- Isaac Jones – questionable
Hawks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Daniss Jenkins OVER 16.5 Points (-117)
Jenkins has stepped into a massive role with Cunningham (collapsed lung) out of the lineup, scoring 30 points in a win over the Lakers and 22 points against Golden State while playing nearly 40 minutes in each game.
This is a tough matchup with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil-Alexander Walker set to defend Jenkins, but he’s taken 30 shots over his last two games and has scored 17 or more points in six of his last 10 games with Cunningham out.
He’s a great bet to continue his breakout season.
Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m selling high on this Detroit team with Cade still out:
The Atlanta Hawks are the hottest team in the NBA right now, winning 13 of their last 14 games to get well over .500 this season. They’re now the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have a winnable matchup on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit has won three games in a row without Cade Cunningham, including an impressive win at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. However, I think this is a sell-high spot on the Pistons, especially since they’re favored in this matchup.
Detroit lacks shot creation with Cunningham sidelined, and the Hawks have done a solid job on the road this season, going 19-16 straight up and 13-9 against the spread as road underdogs.
Over their last 10 games, the Hawks are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve used this hot stretch to improve their ATS record in a big way, as they’ve now covered the spread in 54.2 percent of their games.
The one wrinkle with this bet is that Jalen Johnson (questionable, shoulder) could miss this game. Atlanta is just 4-5 without Johnson this season, but it has won back-to-back games with him out.
Pick: Hawks +2.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2