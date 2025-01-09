Hawks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9
It keeps getting worse before getting any better for the Phoenix Suns.
Mike Budenholzer adjusted his rotation on Monday, moving Bradley Beal to the bench, and the Suns responded with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, on the second night of a back-to-back, they lost outright as road favorites against the Charlotte Hornets, falling to 2-8 in their last 10 games.
Now, Phoenix is back at home and favored again when it takes on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.
Young gave the Hawks an electric win on Tuesday night, knocking down a half-court shot at the buzzer to beat the Utah Jazz. Atlanta failed to cover in the game, but fans will certainly take the win.
The Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs in this game, but Phoenix is the worst team in the NBA against the spread this season (12-23). Can Phoenix get back on track and start to climb out of the hole that it has built in the Western Conference?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Hawks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +6.5 (-108)
- Suns -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +225
- Suns: -278
Total
- 238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 19-18
- Suns record: 16-19
Hawks vs. Suns Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – probable
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – probable
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Onyeka Okongwu – questionable
- Keaton Wallace – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Bridges – out
- TyTy Washington – out
- Collin Gillespie – out
- Royce O’Neale – out
Hawks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
This is a great matchup for the Hawks, as Phoenix has been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA over its last 10 games.
That includes the Suns’ defense beyond the arc, as they rank 21st in opponent 3-point percentage and 20th in opponent 3s made per game in the 2024-25 season.
De’Andre Hunter is shooting the lights out this season (43.9 percent from 3), hitting at least three shots from deep in 12 of his 16 games since the start of December. Over that 16–game stretch, Hunter is averaging 3.1 made 3s on 6.7 attempts per game (45.8 percent). He should get plenty of looks tonight with the Hawks down a key offensive piece in forward Jalen Johnson.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop in this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – where I’m targeting Devin Booker:
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been on a tear over his last four games – but not when it comes to scoring.
Yes, Booker had 39 in his last game, but he also has a 4-for-20 shooting night and a 3-for-16 shooting night over this stretch after missing five games in a row at the end of the December.
Since returning, Booker has tallied 13, 17, 14 and 16 rebounds and assists in four game, pushing his season averages to 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
With Bradley Beal moving to Phoenix’s bench unit, Booker has the ball in his hands more and is asked to initiate a little more offense, picking up 10 assists in each of the two games that Beal came off the pine this week.
This is a favorable matchup for Booker against an Atlanta Hawks squad that allows the third-most points, third-most assists and ninth-most rebound per game in the NBA. Atlanta is a fast-paced squad, which should lead to a ton of possessions on both sides on Thursday.
I love Booker at this number, especially if he can register a fifth straight game of nine or more assists.
Hawks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
There’s no way I’m laying points with the Suns after they lost outright to Charlotte in their last game.
Phoenix is playing terribly over its last 10 games (granted, Devin Booker missed five of them), ranking 27th in the NBA in net rating, 26th in defensive rating, and 25th in offensive rating. Meanwhile, Atlanta is 17th in net rating over that stretch.
The Hawks come into this game with a 7-6 record against the spread as road underdogs, far better than Phoenix’s 3-11 ATS record as a favorite at home.
The Suns have a ton of talent on their roster, but as this season has shown, the roster is flawed. There aren’t many good fits across the lineup, and with Royce O’Neale out, the Suns lack wing defenders after rookie Ryan Dunn.
I’ll take the points in this matchup, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Hawks pulled off an upset on Thursday.
Pick: Hawks +6.5 (-108)
