Heat NBA Finals Odds Surge After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Miami Heat have surged in the NBA Finals betting oddsboard after trading for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, jumping three teams in the East and positioning themselves nicely for another championship run under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat are now +1800 at DraftKings in the NBA Finals odds after being +4000 when the NBA Finals ended. They’re still behind the Boston Celtics (+650) and defending champion New York Knicks (+700) among Eastern Conference teams, but they are now above the Detroit Pistons (+2500), Indiana Pacers (+3500) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+4000), all of whom were previously ahead of them.

The Bucks, who acquired Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick, saw their odds remain the same. They were +25000 at DK after the Finals and remain there now.

The San Antonio Spurs, who lost to the Knicks in the finals, remain slight betting favorites to win the 2027 Finals at +250. They are closely followed by the 2025 champion Oklahoma City Thunder at +260. The Celtics and Knicks follow, then the Heat.

By completing this trade, the Heat now have one of the strongest defense frontcourts in the NBA, anchored by center Bam Adebayo and Giannis, who won an NBA title with the Bucks in 2021 and was Finals MVP. Andrew Wiggins, who won an NBA title with the Warriors in 2022, is also a defensive stopper. Veterans Norman Powell and Davion Mitchell round out the starting five.

That gives their coach, Spoelstra, another core to build a championship team around. He won two titles with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh previously, a super team also constructed by Riley.

Whether that team can dethrone the Knicks in the East, or even the Celtics, remains to be seen. But they’re a lot closer now than they were before trading for Giannis.

Perhaps the most interesting fallout from this is the Celtics. They dangled 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to try to acquire Giannis, but failed. Now Brown will remain in Boston, barring an unforeseen trade. How he feels about being a trade chip, and how that team comes together next year, is also unknown.

The Knicks will lose some players in free agency, but their core remains intact.

The NBA Draft is tonight and free agency follows. These odds are sure to move over the coming days, but here’s how they stand at DraftKings for every team now that the Giannis trade is complete.

2027 NBA Finals Odds

Spurs +250

Thunder +260

Celtics +650

Knicks +700

Heat +1800

Pistons +2500

Nuggets +2500

Timberwolves +3000

Lakers +3000

Pacers +3500

Cavaliers +4000

76ers +5500

Rockets +6000

Warriors +6000

Magic +8000

Clippers +8000

Hornets +9000

Hawks +9000

Trail Blazers +9000

Raptors +10000

Wizards +12000

Suns +12000

Mavericks +12000

Jazz +18000

Nets +25000

Pelicans +25000

Bucks +25000

Grizzlies +50000

Bulls +70000

Kings +100000

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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