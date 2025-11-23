Heat vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
The Miami Heat are coming off a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup game on Friday, and they’re looking to carry that momentum into a road date against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks (without Giannis) on Thursday to move to 9-6 in the 2025-26 season.
The 76ers are favored by 1.5 points at home in this matchup, but they won’t have Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. or Adem Bona on Sunday. Plus, rookie VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable.
As for the Heat, they have ruled out Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic and others for this Eastern Conference clash.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat +1.5 (-115)
- 76ers -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Heat: -105
- 76ers: -115
Total
- 241.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Heat record: 10-6
- 76ers record: 9-6
Heat vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Tyler Herro – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – out
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Andrew Wiggins – out
- Norman Powell – probable
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- VJ Edgecombe – questionable
- Jared McCain – available
- Adem Bona – out
Heat vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 23.5 Points (-113)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Norman Powell is worth a look with multiple Heat rotation players out against Philly:
Powell has gotten off to a terrific start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The veteran shooting guard has picked up the scoring for Miami with Tyler Herro out of the lineup, and both Herro and Andrew Wiggins are sidelined for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly is just 19th in the NBA in defensive rating, which should help Powell and the Heat run their fast-paced attack on Sunday. Powell has seven games with 24 or more points, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he was able to reach his season average again on Sunday.
The Heat star has taken 16.3 shots per game (a career-high) while also getting to the line a career-high 6.4 times per night. He’s worth a shot against a shaky Philly defense that is without Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. this afternoon.
Heat vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
These teams are both in the top half of the NBA in offensive rating this season, and Miami is No. 1 in the league in pace.
That has led to a ton of high-scoring games, as the Heat rank first in the league in points per game (124.8) and 20th in opponent points per game (119.0) this season. The 76ers are a little different, ranking 15th in points per game (118.4) and 16th in opponent points per game (116.1).
Still, I’m expecting a high-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon – even with so many key players out. The Heat have hit the OVER in nine of their 16 games, and they’re combining for nearly 245 points per game this season.
The Sixers are an elite offense when it comes to efficiency (ninth in offensive rating), and I think Tyrese Maxey will thrive in a fast-paced environment on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 241.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
