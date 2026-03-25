Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25
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Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat are spiraling right now in the Eastern Conference standings, squandering a strong start to the month of March.
Miami is currently the No. 10 seed in the East, falling behind the Charlotte Hornets ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Miami has benefited from Orlando and Philadelphia sliding in the East standings, but it has dropped five games in a row, allowing the Atlanta Hawks to take the top spot in the division.
Now, Miami is a 2.5-point underdog on the road against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen (knee) for several games, but it still has a stranglehold on a top-four seed in the East.
Can Cleveland win a fifth straight game on Tuesday night? It split two matchups with Miami in November and these two teams have not played each other since then.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +2.5 (-120)
- Cavs -2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Heat: +124
- Cavs: -148
Total
- 242.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Heat vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Heat record: 38-34
- Cavs record: 45-27
Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Trevor Keels – out
- Terry Rozier – out
- Jahmir Young – out
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Andrew Wiggins – available
Cavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Heat vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Mobley is coming off a big game against Orlando on Tuesday, and he’s worth a look against this struggling Miami team, something I shared in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is thriving with Jarrett Allen (knee) out of the lineup, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds and six dimes in last night’s win over the Orlando Magic.
Now, Mobley takes on a Miami Heat team that is No. 1 in the league in pace, which should lead to a few more possessions for both teams in this Eastern Conference battle.
Mobley dropped 21 points, 10 rebounds and five dimes in his lone matchup with the Heat this season, and he’s averaging 20.8 points, 10.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game in the month of March.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has cleared this prop in eight of 11 games in March, and he should build on it against a struggling Heat team.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The odds for this game suggest that the Cavs may be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back, so I’m looking to the total instead on Wednesday.
This season, these teams have combined for 278 points (in overtime) and 246 points in two meetings, and they rank in the top half of the league in pace. Miami plays at the fastest pace in the league, and that has led to it ranking 22nd in opponent points per game and No. 2 in the league in points per game on offense.
The Cavs are the No. 4 scoring team in the league, averaging 119.2 points per game.
Now, this line could shift if Donovan Mitchell, James Harden or Evan Mobley sit out, but the Cavs need every game they can get if they want to get into the top three in the Eastern Conference.
They also dropped 130 points on Miami on the second night of a back-to-back without Mitchell earlier in the season. So, I’m expecting offensive fireworks regardless in the third meeting between these teams.
Pick: OVER 242.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2