Heat vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 7
The Brooklyn Nets did not end up trading forward Cameron Johnson at the trade deadline, but they’re still in rebuilding mode – especially after losing their last game to the Washington Wizards.
On Friday, they’ll face the Miami Heat, who finally moved Jimmy Butler at the deadline, in Brooklyn.
Butler is headed to Golden State, and the Heat received draft capital, Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson as part of their return from the Warriors.
With Miami looking to secure a top-six spot in the East, this is a must-win game against the lottery bound Nets.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest betting odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Friday night.
Heat vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat -7.5 (-108)
- Nets +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Heat: -290
- Nets: +235
Total
- 209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Florida
- Heat record: 25-24
- Nets record: 17-34
Heat vs. Nets Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler – out (trade pending)
- Kevin Love – probable
- Nikola Jovic – probable
- Haywood Highsmith – probable
- Josh Richardson – out (trade pending)
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Dru Smith – out
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Nic Claxton – available
- Noah Clowney – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Heat vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+100)
Heat star Bam Adebayo is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, clearing 10.5 boards in seven of his last 12 games to raise his average to 10.8 boards per game over that stretch.
He has a great matchup on the glass tonight against a Brooklyn team that is just 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
I'm buying low on Cameron Johnson, who is averaging 19.3 points per game this season while shooting 41.7 percent from 3.
The Nets win has played a few less minutes as of late due to injury issues, but he still scored 17 points in just over 24 minutes in his last game. Johnson has 17 or more points in 12 of his last 16 games, averaging 21.4 points per game over that stretch.
Heat vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Miami has really struggled when favored on the road this season, going 3-8 against the spread, and I’m not sold on it covering this number in Brooklyn.
The Nets are just 7-11 against the spread as home underdogs, but Brooklyn should have a good chunk of its rotation in action tonight including Cameron Johnson, D’Angelo Russell, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons.
Brooklyn didn’t make a major move at the deadline, but the Heat did – adding Wiggins. It doesn’t appear that players will be cleared from that trade to suit up in this game (as of Thursday evening), so Miami will be relying on its usual suspects against the Nets.
The Heat have blown a bunch of leads this season, including one recently against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago.
Miami will likely win this game – especially since the Nets have their sights set on the No. 1 pick – but this feels like a few too many points with the Nets sporting a nearly full roster tonight.
Over its last 10 games, Miami has a net rating of just 2.4 points per 100 possessions better than the Nets, and both squads rank in the bottom 10 in the league in that category.
Pick: Nets +7.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
