Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

This season, the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets have traded double-digit wins against each other heading into Tuesday’s rubber match.

There’s a real chance that this is a first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs, as Boston holds the No. 2 seed in the East and the Hornets are in the No. 8 spot. Charlotte has moved up to sixth in the NBA in net rating, posting an impressive 17-7 record since the All-Star break.

The Hornets dropped the last meeting between these teams by 15 points at home, but they have a better road record (22-17) in the 2025-26 season. Boston is looking to hold off the New York Knicks – its opponent on Thursday – for the No. 2 seed in the East over the final week of the regular season.

Oddsmakers have the C’s favored in this game, but how should we bet on it?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick for this Eastern Conference showdown on April 7.

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +4.5 (-105)

Celtics -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hornets: +170

Celtics: -205

Total

221.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Hornets vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Hornets record: 43-36

Celtics record: 53-25

Hornets vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Coby White – questionable

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

PJ Hall – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Celtics Injury Report

None to report

Hornets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 22.5 Points (-120)

Jayson Tatum has scored 23 or more points in each of his last five games, including a 32-point masterclass where he shot 5-for-10 from deep against this Hornets team.

Tatum is starting to find his footing after a slow start shooting the ball when he first returned from his Achilles injury. The C’s star is averaging 25.8 points per game over his last five games, shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3.

Even though Charlotte has been rolling since the break, it doesn’t have a great matchup for Tatum, and he exploited that in a game with Jaylen Brown sitting out. I think this line is a little low for the C’s star as he continues to regain his All-NBA form.

Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the C’s are a great bet in the first half of this showdown:

The Boston Celtics have won three games in a row, including a double-digit win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last meeting.

The C’s are 4.5-point favorites in Tuesday’s game, but I’m simply backing Boston in the first half, where it has been one of the best squads in the NBA.

This season, Boston is 49-28-1 against the spread in the first half of games, and a bettor that took that play every game would be up 16.55 units in the 2025-26 season. The Hornets have been solid in the first half as well (44-35 ATS), but they’re just 18-21 against the number when on the road.

Both of these teams have played great basketball since the All-Star break, but with Jayson Tatum back in the fold, I think Boston is clearly the better team. Rather than risk a two-possession spread for the full game, I’ll trust this C’s trend to keep on rolling on Tuesday.

Pick: Celtics 1H Spread -2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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