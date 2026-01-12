Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 12
The Los Angeles Clippers are knocking on the door of a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, winning eight of their last 10 games to move into the No. 11 spot in the West.
On Monday, they host the Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off a 55-point win over the Utah Jazz in their last game.
Charlotte has some intriguing young pieces, including rookie Kon Knueppel, who has turned in an impressive season, averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from 3.
Kawhi Leonard (questionable tonight) and the Clippers have rebounded from a slow start, and they rank second in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. Can they cover as home favorites on Monday night?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for the final matchup of Monday’s six-game slate.
Hornets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +4.5 (-110)
- Clippers -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +154
- Clippers: -185
Total
- 223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hornets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 14-25
- Clippers record: 15-23
Hornets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Miles Bridges – probable
- Pat Connaughton – questionable
- Liam McNeeley – out
- Mason Plumlee – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Collin Sexton – questionable
- KJ Simpson – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard – questionable
- Chris Paul – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Bradley Beal – out
Hornets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-116)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Kawhi is a great play against Charlotte:
This season, Leonard has shot the ball well from beyond the arc, knocking down nearly 38 percent of his attempts while taking a career-high 7.1 3-pointers per game.
He's made at least three shots from deep in three games in a row and 15 of his 28 appearances in the 2025-26 season. Now, he takes on a Charlotte team that is allowing 13.2 opponent 3s per game while ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (37.6 percent).
Kawhi missed the first meeting between these teams, but the Clippers put up 131 points in that game and shot 19-for-43 from beyond the arc (44.2 percent).
I think Leonard is a great bet to hit three or more 3s, especially since his volume has been way up from deep this season.
Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Hornets blew out Utah in their last game, but this is a massive step up in class against a Clippers team that is No. 2 in the league net rating over its last 10 games, and surging towards a play-in spot in the West.
The Clippers have covered the spread in nine of their last 11 games, and their net rating isn’t as inflated as Charlotte’s during that stretch (since the Hornets have a 55-point win mixed in).
Both of these teams are playing well at the moment, but I think this spread is a little low if Leonard (questionable) is able to play.
L.A. is now 13-15 when Kawhi plays and 2-8 when he’s out. That’s still not a great mark, but the recent turnaround is reason to believe that the Clippers will be closer to a playoff team – the preseason expectations – than a lottery team.
I’ll bet on them to cover as a home favorite for the fourth time this season.
Pick: Clippers -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
