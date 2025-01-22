Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are double-digit favorites on Wednesday night when they host LaMelo Ball and the 11-28 Charlotte Hornets.
While this has been a rough season for Charlotte, it has won three games in a row after knocking off the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
However, Charlotte is just 4-15 straight up on the road, and it won’t have Brandon Miller, who is dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist, on Wednesday.
Memphis is making a push for the No. 2 seed in the West, sitting just half a game back of the Houston Rockets entering Wednesday’s action. Houston is a home underdog tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so there’s a chance the Grizzlies could jump it in the standings with a win.
Overall, Memphis is 16-5 at home this season, but can it cover this massive spread against Ball and company?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +12 (-105)
- Grizzlies -12 (-115)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +525
- Grizzlies: -750
Total
- 239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Hornets record: 11-28
- Grizzlies record: 28-15
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- KJ Simpson – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – available
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Luke Kennard – probable
- Jake LaRavia – doubtful
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mark Williams OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mark Williams could be in line for a huge game on the glass:
Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams has been dominant on the glass heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Williams is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game this season, but he’s cleared 10.5 boards in four straight games, playing 29 or more minutes in each of them. In fact, Williams is 5-for-5 on grabbing 11 or more rebounds when he plays at least 29 minutes this season.
Memphis is one of the better rebounding teams in the league, but it also ranks No. 1 in pace, leading to a ton of opportunities to hit the glass. Overall, the Grizzlies are 12th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Williams is averaging over 15.0 rebound chances per game this season, but that number has skyrocketed as his minutes have increased over his last 10 contests. Over this 10-game stretch, Williams is putting up 11.9 rebounds on 19.3 chances per game.
I think he’s in line for another huge game on the glass tonight.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaren Jackson Jr. UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-135)
Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has hit the glass at a higher rate as of late – averaging 6.8 rebounds per game since Dec. 1, but he’s still only picked up eight or more boards in 11 of his 41 games in the 2024-25 season.
I’m fading him tonight with his rebounds prop reaching 7.5, especially since the Charlotte Hornets are a top-10 team in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season. Jackson Jr. is averaging just 6.4 rebounds per game on the season and 5.6 per game for his career. This line is too much of an overreaction to his last few games (he’s averaging 7.2 boards per game in nine games in January).
Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
While Charlotte is playing better as of late – hence the three wins in a row – I am worried about this matchup for head coach Charles Lee’s squad.
Memphis is the No. 1 team in the NBA in pace this season, and it’s been able to post an elite offensive rating (No. 5 in the NBA) while also ranking sixth in the league in defensive rating. The Grizzlies give up a lot of points 22nd in the league in opponent points per game) because of the pace they play at, but their opponents aren’t scoring efficiently.
Memphis is holding teams to just 44.7 percent shooting from the field – No. 2 in the NBA – which is why it has such an elite defensive rating.
That spells trouble for Ball and the Hornets, especially without one of their top scorers in Miller.
The Hornets are just 28th in the NBA in offensive rating this season, and their defense (17th in defensive rating) isn’t nearly good enough to make up for that.
With Morant, Desmond Bane and Jackson Jr. expected to play today, Memphis is pretty close to full strength, something we haven’t seen all that often in the last two seasons.
While the Hornets are solid as road underdogs (10-5-1 against the spread), Memphis is equally as good at home, going 12-7 ATS as home favorite. The Grizzlies have also covered in four of six games a double-digit favorite.
I’ll back Memphis’ offense to overpower the Hornets tonight.
Pick: Grizzlies -12 (-115)
