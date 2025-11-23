Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
No Trae Young? No problem for the Atlanta Hawks this season, as they moved to 8-4 without the All-Star point guard with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Now, Atlanta heads home for the second night of a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off their fifth loss in a row.
Charlotte lost at home to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, and there’s a chance it rests LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller on the second night of a back-to-back. So, bettors will want to stay on top of the injury reports for this matchup.
Charlotte is just 21st in the NBA in net rating this season, and oddsmakers have set it as a sizable underdog on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this divisional battle on Nov. 23.
Hornets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +7.5 (-110)
- Hawks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +225
- Hawks: -278
Total
- 231.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Hornets vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 4-12
- Hawks record: 10-7
Hornets vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hornets vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dyson Daniels OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-114)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Dyson Daniels is a value prop pick against Charlotte:
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has stuffed the stat sheet all season long, averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
He’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in nine of his 17 games, and he’s averaging 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game since Trae Young went down with a knee injury.
I like this matchup for Daniels against a Charlotte Hornets team that was blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. Daniels has at least 11 rebounds and assists in 10 of the 12 games for Atlanta since Young went down.
Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, I think bettors should wait for these teams to release their injury reports on the second night of a back-to-back.
Kristaps Porzingis is likely to sit for Atlanta, while the Hornets may sit a few of their young guys that have been banged up already this season.
Either way, I like the Hawks to win and cover at home, as the Hornets are just 1-7 on the road and in the midst of a five-game skid.
Atlanta has thrived without Trae Young, posting a net rating of +6.6 while ranking seventh in the league in defensive rating with him out of the lineup.
As long as Daniels and Jalen Johnson suit up on Sunday, the Hawks should roll to another easy win.
Pick: Hawks -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
