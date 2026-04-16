The Charlotte Hornets outlasted the Miami Heat in overtime on Tuesday night to earn the right to play for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the flip side, the Orlando Magic lost 109-97 in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, putting their backs against the wall in this win-or-go-home game on Friday night.

Both teams are now 45-38 overall this season.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Hornets vs. Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets -3.5 (-112)

Magic +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Hornets -175

Magic +145

Total

218.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

The Magic have been a great home team this season, so it’s a bit surprising to see them as underdogs in this one. However, the Hornets have been better on the road (23-18) than they have at home (22-20).

Charlotte’s -175 opening odds imply a 63.64% chance of advancing to the NBA Playoffs.

Magic Home Underdogs After Falling in Philadelphia

The Magic have now faltered in two straight games, first losing in Boston as -13 favorites to close out the regular season and then losing by 12 in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Orlando is now in a dire situation against a Hornets team that just took down the Heat for their sixth win in their last eight games.

The Magic won the first meeting of the season over Charlotte, but that was all the way back in October. The Hornets have won the last three, all coming by at least 15 points, including a 130-111 victory last month.

The Hornets are looking to become the fourth No. 9 seed to advance to the playoffs, while the Magic are hoping to avoid being the fifth No. 8 seed to get eliminated in the Play-In Tournament.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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