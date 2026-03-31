Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

Back-to-back losses have dropped the Charlotte Hornets to 39-36 this season, and they hold the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with less than two weeks to go in the regular season.

Charlotte has a perfect bounce-back spot on Tuesday night, as it takes on the tanking Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn won’t have Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, Danny Wolf, Day’Ron Sharpe and Terance Mann in this matchup, and it’s just 1-9 in its last 10 games. The Nets did knock off the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but it’s hard to see them beating a play-in caliber team considering how poorly they’ve played since the All-Star break.

The Nets rank 29th in net rating, 23rd in defensive rating and have a 3-19 record since the break, while the Hornets are 13-7 in that stretch with a net rating of +11.3 (No. 2 in the NBA).

These teams have not played since Dec. 1, and they actually split their first two meetings in the regular season. Can Charlotte take care of business as a road favorite to stay alive for a top-six seed in the East?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets -17.5 (-105)

Nets +17.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hornets: -1639

Nets: +950

Total

218.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Hornets vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hornets record: 39-36

Nets record: 18-57

Hornets vs. Nets Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Liam McNeeley – out

PJ Hall – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

Nets Injury Report

Egor Demin – out

Danny Wolf – out

Jalen Wilson – probable

Michael Porter Jr. – out

Day’Ron Sharpe – out

Terance Mann – out

Hornets vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Miller OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-106)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I broke down why Miller is a solid target on the glass against Brooklyn:

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game in the month of March, and he’s an intriguing player prop target against the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn ranks 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage this season, and it’s actually slipped to 28th in the league over its last 10 games.

Miller has picked up at least six boards in three games in a row and seven games so far in the month of March. While he’s not known for his rebounding, Miller has made a commitment on that end over his last 25 games, averaging 5.8 boards per game to push his season average to 5.1 per night.

He’s worth a look against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Hornets vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Brooklyn has the worst offensive rating in the NBA this season, which includes an NBA-worst 104.2 offensive rating since the All-Star break.

Brooklyn averages just over 106 points per game – the fewest in the league – and now it’s down some of its best offensive options with Demin (out for the season) and Porter Jr. sidelined.

Charlotte is ninth in the league in defensive rating since the All-Star break, and the Nets have scored 100 or fewer points in eight of their last 11 games.

The Hornets are just 26th in the league in pace, and a slower game is going to make it tough on the Nets to crack 100.5 points. I’ll fade the league’s worst offense on Tuesday.

Pick: Nets Team Total UNDER 100.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.