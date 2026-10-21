Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

An interesting Eastern Conference matchup takes place in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, as the Charlotte Hornets look to build on a big 2025-26 season when they take on the new-look Brooklyn Nets.

Last season, the Hornets made a massive leap, reaching the play-in tournament and finishing in the top-10 in the league in net rating. However, the team moved on from star guard LaMelo Ball in the offseason, setting up a potential step back in the 2026-27 season.

Charlotte is short-handed in this season opener, as starting guards Kon Knueppel and Coby White are both sidelined with injuries. That’s going to put a major offensive burden on newly-extended wing Brandon Miller.

The Nets have a new look this season, adding forward Julius Randle in a trade with Minnesota, and lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. could be one of the best rookies in the league.

Oddsmakers have set the Nets as favorites in their season opener, a shocking scene after multiple years of tanking. Can they get it done with the team looking to avoid the NBA’s relegation zone in the 2026-27 season?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +3.5 (-115)

Nets -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hornets: +124

Nets: -148

Total

218.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Hornets vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, YES Network, FDSN

Hornets record: 0-0

Nets record: 0-0

Hornets vs. Nets Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Kylan Boswell – out

Coby White – out

Kon Knueppel – out

Grant Williams – out

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Hornets vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Miller OVER 24.5 Points (-114)

Charlotte’s turnaround last season happened when Brandon Miller returned from an injury, and he has a path to a massive year – and potentially an All-Star berth – as the No. 1 option in Charlotte.

Miller averaged 20.2 points per game in his third season and shot a career-high 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. A lot of times, a first-time All-Star wins this award, and Miller has a really intriguing argument to be in that mix this season.

With Knueppel and White sidelined on Wednesday, I expect Miller to get all the shots he can handle against a young Brooklyn team that was just 25th in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season.

Hornets vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Hornets may take a step back this season – especially on offense – without Ball running the show.

And they’re underdogs in this game with Knueppel and White sidelined on Wednesday. Still, I can’t buy the Nets as favorites, even with Julius Randle in the fold this season. Minnesota was willing to let Randle go for salary cap relief, and this Brooklyn team is still extremely young and moved on from center Nic Claxton in the offseason.

Brooklyn was 29th in the league in net rating this season, and even with the new relegation zone that impacts the lottery odds, I don’t see the Nets suddenly being in the mix for a play-in spot.

The Hornets still have Brandon Miller and Naz Reid, and I like them as underdogs greater than a possession on Wednesday.

Pick: Hornets +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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