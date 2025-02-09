Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 9
The Detroit Pistons have outperformed expectations in the 2024-25 season, currently sitting in the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference after beating the Philadelphia 76ers – without Cade Cunningham – on Friday.
Now, Detroit is a double-digit favorite on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, who snapped a losing streak on Friday in a win over the San Antonio Spurs. LaMelo Ball returned in that game, and he made an amazing pass to Miles Bridges to set up the game-winning 3-point shot.
The Hornets also found themselves in the news on Saturday night, as their trade with the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded after Mark Williams failed his physical. So, now the big man will return to Charlotte for the rest of the season – a very strange turn of events.
Can the Pistons get back over .500 (they’re currently 26-26) as a major favorite in this one?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Hornets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +10 (-110)
- Pistons -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +360
- Pistons: -470
Total
- 225.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit
- Hornets record: 13-36
- Pistons record: 26-26
Hornets vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Josh Green – out
- Dalton Knecht – out (trade rescinded)
- Tre Mann – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – questionable (trade pending)
- Josh Okogie – out
- Cam Reddish – out (trade rescinded)
- Nick Smith Jr. – questionable
- Grant Williams – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – probable
- Jade Ivey – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Dennis Schroder – questionable (trade pending)
- Lindy Waters III – questionable (trade pending)
Hornets vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.1 shots made from beyond the arc this season on a career-high 12.2 attempts per night.
In his first game back from injury against the Spurs, he shot 4-for-11 from beyond the arc, his third time in five games clearing 3.5 shots from beyond the arc.
Ball is going to take a ton of shots with the Hornets shorthanded after the deadline, and Detroit ranks just 24th in the league in opponent 3s per game this season.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ausar Thompson OVER 16.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)
I absolutely love this prop for former lottery pick Ausar Thompson, as he’s seen his role expand as of late and has cleared 16.5 points and rebounds in four straight games.
Over this four-game stretch, Thompson is averaging 12.8 points on 6.8 rebounds on 8.0 shots per game, shooting 59.4 percent from the field.
Thompson isn’t going to have a huge role on offense, but he’s an effective slasher that should benefit from Cunningham (probable) being back in action.
Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
While the Pistons are easily the better team in this matchup, Detroit has struggled mightily as a home favorite, going just 3-7 against the spread.
Meanwhile, Charlotte is 10-6-1 against the spread as road underdog and it’s coming off an impressive upset win against the Spurs.
With Ball back, I think the Hornets are in a great spot to cover since he raises the floor of their offense in such a big way.
Charlotte is just 28th in the league in offensive rating, but it averages 110.4 points per game when he plays and 100.9 when he’s out. That is a massive difference.
As good as the Pistons have played this season (by their standards), they are still a .500 team that is 17th in the league in net rating. Charlotte (15th in defensive rating) has defended much better this season under Charles Lee, and I believe it can hang around in this matchup.
Pick: Hornets +10 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
