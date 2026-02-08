How to Bet $100 on Super Bowl 60

Since the start of the calendar year, I've been doing a daily challenge on my social media channels where I bet $100 each day on various sports and wagers. Today, I decided to turn it into an article as well since there's only one game worth betting on: the Super Bowl.

If you're like me, and you don't have the funds or the desire to bet thousands of dollars on tonight's game, then this article is for you. I'm going to break down why I'm betting just $100 on the game across a few different bets to help you enjoy the action while gambling responsibly.

Let's dive into it.

$100 Worth of Bets on Super Bowl 60

$30: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

$20: Hunter Henry OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The one thing that the Seahawks' defense hasn't excelled at this season is defending tight ends. They rank 22nd in receiving yards allowed to tight ends and 31st in receptions allowed to tight ends. That could lead to Hunter Henry being the secret weapon for the Patriots. This won't be the only way I'll be betting on him.

$20: OVER 7.5 Punts (-110)

Both teams rank outside the top 10 in third-down conversion rate, and the Seahawks rank dead last in the NFL in fourth-down attempts. Both of those factors should lead to there being plenty of punts in this game. The Patriots have punted an average of 6.3 times per game in the playoffs. If they hit that average again and the Seahawks punt just twice, this bet will cash.

It's another way to bet if you think this game will be a defensive battle.

$10: Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+260)

I think the Seahawks will have to do more than just target JSN if they want to get the passing game going, and who better to go to than the former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp? He may have lost a step at 32 years old, but we can say with absolute certainty that the moment won't be too big for him. I expect Seattle to lean on his experience. He had five receptions in the Divisional Round against the 49ers and four receptions in the NFC Championship against the Rams.

$10: Christian Gonzalez OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+700)

In 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER on Jaxson Smith-Njigba's receiving yards total, and it's largely because he'll be going up against Christian Gonzalez. If the Patriots win this game, Gonzalez is going to have to play a big role. I can also envision a situation where Sam Darnold forces the ball at JSN, which could result in a Gonzalez interception.

$10: Kenneth Walker Super Bowl MVP (+850)

If you want to bet on a non-quarterback to win this award, Kenneth Walker may be your guy. Jaxson Smith-Njigba has a tough matchup ahead of him in Christian Gonzalez, and Walker can attack the Patriots' defense both on the ground and out of the backfield as a receiver.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!