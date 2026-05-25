Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3
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The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens head North of the border for tonight's Game 3 with the series tied at 1-1.
The Hurricanes squeaked by the Canadiens in Game 2, winning by a final score of 3-2 in overtime, thanks to Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winner. While the score was close, the Canadiens managed just 12 shots and 16 hits. They'll have to do better than that if they want to re-take the series lead on their home ice.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+180)
- Canadiens +1.5 (-220)
Moneyline
- Hurricanes -140
- Canadiens +118
Total
- OVER 6 (-110)
- UNDER 6 (-110)
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 Starting Goalies
- Carolina: Frederik Andersen (9-1, 1.55 GAA, .927 SV%)
- Montreal: Jakub Dobes (9-6, 2.51 GAA, .909 SV%)
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/HBO Max
- Series record: Tied 1-1
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 Prop Bet
- Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+105)
Logan Stankoven leads the Hurricanes in expected goals so far this postseason at 5. He's also leading them in actual goals with 7. 20.3% of his shift starts are in the offensive zone, which is good for second on the team and first amongst forwards. He's their second-line center and plays center on their second power-play unit as well.
With all of that in mind, I'm a bit surprised we can get plus-money on him to record a point tonight.
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing the Hurricanes to win as road favorites:
The Canadiens upset the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, and then Carolina barely squeaked by Montreal in Game 2, winning in overtime. Based on those two results, you'd think the underlying numbers would be close, but that hasn't been the case. The Hurricanes have an expected goal differential of +0.63 per 60 minutes of play. That number improves to +0.73 when looking at 5-on-5 numbers.
The Canadiens have struggled to win on their home ice in the playoffs, so the fact that tonight's Game 3 is in Montreal doesn't concern me. Let's back the Hurricanes as road favorites.
Pick: Hurricanes -140 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets