Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens head North of the border for tonight's Game 3 with the series tied at 1-1.

The Hurricanes squeaked by the Canadiens in Game 2, winning by a final score of 3-2 in overtime, thanks to Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winner. While the score was close, the Canadiens managed just 12 shots and 16 hits. They'll have to do better than that if they want to re-take the series lead on their home ice.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes -1.5 (+180)

Canadiens +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -140

Canadiens +118

Total

OVER 6 (-110)

UNDER 6 (-110)

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 Starting Goalies

Carolina: Frederik Andersen (9-1, 1.55 GAA, .927 SV%)

Montreal: Jakub Dobes (9-6, 2.51 GAA, .909 SV%)

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bell Centre

How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Series record: Tied 1-1

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+105)

Logan Stankoven leads the Hurricanes in expected goals so far this postseason at 5. He's also leading them in actual goals with 7. 20.3% of his shift starts are in the offensive zone, which is good for second on the team and first amongst forwards. He's their second-line center and plays center on their second power-play unit as well.

With all of that in mind, I'm a bit surprised we can get plus-money on him to record a point tonight.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing the Hurricanes to win as road favorites:

The Canadiens upset the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, and then Carolina barely squeaked by Montreal in Game 2, winning in overtime. Based on those two results, you'd think the underlying numbers would be close, but that hasn't been the case. The Hurricanes have an expected goal differential of +0.63 per 60 minutes of play. That number improves to +0.73 when looking at 5-on-5 numbers.

The Canadiens have struggled to win on their home ice in the playoffs, so the fact that tonight's Game 3 is in Montreal doesn't concern me. Let's back the Hurricanes as road favorites.

Pick: Hurricanes -140 via Caesars

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