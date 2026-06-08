Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final has not disappointed so far.

We’ve had three one-goal games featuring comebacks and third-period lead changes. The last two went to overtime, including double overtime in Game 3.

Ultimately, the Vegas Golden Knights outlasted the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3, scoring on a fluky goal a few minutes into the fifth frame.

The series stays in Las Vegas for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 4 in the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 9.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+215)

Golden Knights +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -115

Golden Knights -105

Total

5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)

The Hurricanes are slight favorites in Game 4 after their four-goal comeback came up short in Game 3.

All three games in the Stanley Cup Final have had at least seven goals so far, but the total is still set at 5.5 for Game 4.

Hurricanes Slight Road Favorites in Game 4

It appeared as if the Golden Knights would turn Game 3 into a laugher in Las Vegas.

Mitch Marner had four points in the second period, including a natural hat trick. However, the Hurricanes stormed back in the third period after Rod Brind’Amour made a goalie change in net.

Carolina scored three goals in 39 seconds to quickly make it a 4-3 game, and then the Canes tied it later in the period with a dirty goal in front of the net. The Golden Knights got the last laugh, though, with Shea Theodore’s point shot bouncing off the backboards before Brandon Bussi kicked it into his own net.

That was Carolina’s first road loss in these playoffs, while the Golden Knights continued their home dominance.

Game 3 closed at a pick’em, which was the second straight home win for Vegas with the line at -110.

We now have the Hurricanes as slight road favorites as they look to tie up the series again, this time with a trip back to Raleigh after the game.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.