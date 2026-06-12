Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup will be in the building on Sunday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes have come back from a 2-1 series deficit to take a 3-2 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights. They got a 4-2 win in Game 5 on Thursday night to set up a chance to win their first Stanley Cup since 2006 in Game 6 on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Vegas will look to bounce back at home to force a Game 7.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 14.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+225)

Golden Knights +1.5 (-278)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -115

Golden Knights -105

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

The Hurricanes have yet to be underdogs in this series, and that continues as Carolina is set as a slight -115 favorite in Game 6.

The first four games of the Stanley Cup Final went OVER the total, but Game 5’s total moved up to 6.5, and we saw our first UNDER in the Hurricanes’ 4-2 victory.

Hurricanes Road Favorites with Chance to Win Stanley Cup

The Hurricanes have been a force to be reckoned with all season long, and the Golden Knights have been feeling that in the last few games.

Vegas had a few chances to step on the Hurricanes’ throats earlier in the series, but Carolina’s resilience won out. The Golden Knights now have their backs up against the wall at home in Game 6.

The Hurricanes stormed back in Vegas in Game 3, erasing a 4-0 deficit before falling in double overtime. They kept that momentum going in Game 4 with a 5-3 victory to even the series, before taking their 3-2 series lead at home on Thursday night.

Carolina has still just lost one road game this postseason, and that came in that Game 3.

This will be Vegas’ first time facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. They beat the Mammoth and Ducks in six games before sweeping the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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