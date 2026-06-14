Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 6

The Stanley Cup will be in T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night as the Carolina Hurricanes look to win it all for the first time since 2006. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to stay alive after dropping the last two games.

Jordan Staal has been the story of the series for the Hurricanes, along with Brandon Bussi. Staal has scored in all five games to go from over 100/1 to a minus-odds favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy, and Bussi has given the Canes new life between the pipes after relieving Frederik Andersen in Game 3.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights in Game 6 on Sunday, June 14.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes -1.5 (+225)

Golden Knights +1.5 (-278)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -115

Golden Knights -105

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Starting Goalies

Hurricanes: Carter Hart (14-7, .909 SV%, 2.59 GAA)

Golden Knights: Brandon Bussi (2-1, .908 SV%, 2.18 GAA)

Carter Hart continued to make history in Game 5 as he is now the first goalie to allow more than four goals in not just the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final, but first five as well.

Brandon Bussi allowed three goals on 24 shots in Game 4, and then just two goals on 27 shots in Game 5.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Hurricanes record: 15-3

Golden Knights record: 14-7

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+320)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Jordan Staal became the first player to score in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final since Jean Beliveau way back in 1958. Only Maurice Richard (1951) and Cyclone Taylor (1918) achieved that feat before, and it’s safe to say that hockey looks like a completely different sports nowadays with the advancements in strategy and technology.

Staal’s price to score has come down a bit, but +320 is still too high for someone on a streak like he is. He’s been getting to the front of the net for rebounds and deflections, and he’s on the ice late if the Golden Knights pull the goalie as a last-ditch effort.

Staal is a minus-odds favorite to win the Conn Smythe. I’d rather take him to score a goal – which would probably lock up the trophy in a win – at more than triple the price.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick

I explained why I like the UNDER in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

The Hurricanes have held the Knights in check in the last two games, especially in Game 5 when Vegas scored just two goals and was never really in the game after taking an early lead on a power-play goal.

Carolina is a team that thrives on the road. The Canes’ playstyle is all about pressure and forechecking, and they love silencing an arena.

I’m a tad wary of an empty-net goal or two (or three?) spoiling an UNDER in an elimination game, so possibly take a live OVER 4.5 (or 3.5) to freeroll, if it’s especially low-scoring early on.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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