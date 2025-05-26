Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for East Final Game 4
The Florida Panthers have rolled through the Carolina Hurricanes through the first three games of the Eastern Conference Final, outscoring them by a combined score of 16-4. They can close the series out tonight in Game 4, in what would be the second sweep of the Hurricanes in the East Final over the past three years.
The Panthers also swept the Hurricanes in the conference final two years ago before eventually losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this must-win Game 4 for the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Hurricanes +1.5 (-170)
- Panthers -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Hurricanes +142
- Panthers -170
Total
- 5.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hurricanes vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Panthers lead 3-0
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Starting Goalies
- Carolina: Frederik Andersen (.907 save percentage in playoffs)
- Florida: Sergei Bobrovsky (.911 save percentage in playoffs)
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Best Prop Bets for Game 4
Hurricanes Best Prop Bet for Game 4
Andrei Svechnikov hasn't scored yet this series, but he's still fourth in the NHL Playoffs at expected goals at 7.1, and he's already found the back of the net eight times in total. Despite that being the case, he's set at +255 to score in tonight's must-win game. At that price tag, that's a bet I'm willing to make.
Pick: Andrei Svechnikov Anytime Goal (+255)
Panthers Best Prop Bet for Game 4
It's time to buy low on Carter Verhaeghe, whose teammates have overshadowed in this series. He hasn't gone over 2.5 shots on goal in a game, but he had seven attempts in Game 2 and four attempts in Game 3, so it's not like he's not getting opportunities; it's more that his attempts aren't finding the net.
At plus-money, this is going to be my one bet on the Panthers tonight.
Pick: Carter Verhaeghe OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115)
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction for Game 4
In today's Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Hurricanes to avoid the sweep:
It's easier said than done, but if we throw out the final scores of the three games in this series, it's crazy to me that the Hurricanes are +162 underdogs to the Panthers in this game. Sure, you could say "they've given up", but I'm not ready to admit that. This Hurricanes team would never be this big of underdogs in the regular season, and pricing the odds based on a three-game sample size is ludicrous.
Even from an advanced metrics standpoint, this series has been as dominant as the final scores suggest. The Panthers have an expected goal differential of just +0.22, which is significantly different from the actual goal differential of +12. In fact, the Hurricanes have been the better team from a CORSI% at 54.99%.
At this price tag, I'll bet the Hurricanes to avoid the sweep.
Pick: Hurricanes +162
