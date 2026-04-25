Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes have a chance to become the first team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon.

The Sens have put up a good fight, but they’ve barely led in a game this series, let alone won one. The injury to Jake Sanderson in Game 3 won’t help either as they look to avoid a sweep.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Hurricanes vs. Senators in Game 4 on Saturday, April 25.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes +1.5 (-278)

Senators -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -112

Senators -108

Total

5.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Hurricanes vs. Senators Starting Goalies

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (3-0, 0.84 GAA, .964 SV%)

Senators: Linus Ullmark (0-3, 2.02 GAA, .931 SV%)

Hurricanes vs. Senators How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

How to Watch (TV): TBS, truTV, HBO Max, FDSNSO

Hurricanes record: 3-0

Senators record: 0-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-105)

The oddsmakers haven’t adjusted to how well Logan Stankoven is playing in the playoffs, or over the last few weeks, so I’m going to continue to take advantage.

Stankoven opened the scoring in Game 3 for his third goal and fourth point of the playoffs. Dating back to the regular season, the diminutive forward now has 15 points during an 11-game point streak.

The well is going to run dry at some point, but I can’t pass this up at -105, and Stankoven to score (+245) is priced too high as well.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction and Pick

The Senators were in a similar situation last year, falling behind 3-0 to Toronto before battling back to force a Game 5 and Game 6. But these aren’t the Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes have overpowered the Senators thus far, and the already beat-up Ottawa blue line took another hit with Jake Sanderson leaving the game on Thursday night.

I considered taking the UNDER 5.5 at even money, but a few power-play goals could thwart that, and the refs are still calling plenty of penalties after a combined nine power plays in Game 3.

I’ll keep it simple and go with the better team here at a -112 price.

Pick: Hurricanes -112

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