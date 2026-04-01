Illinois vs. UConn Early Prediction, Odds, Player to Watch for March Madness Final Four
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The UConn Huskies and Illinois Fighting Illini both entered the NCAA Tournament as dark horses to go on a deep run, and now they'll face each other in the Final Four on Saturday night with a berth in the National Championship on the line.
These two teams met once already this season, back on November 28 at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies got the better of Illinois, winning by a final score of 74-61. Despite that, UConn finds itself as an underdog in the rematch.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Illinois vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Illinois -2 (-110)
- UConn +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Illinois -135
- UConn +115
Total
- OVER 139.5 (-110)
- UNDER 139.5 (-110)
Illinois vs. UConn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 4
- Game Time: 6:09 pm ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TrueTV/TBS/HBO Max
- Illinois Record: 28-8
- UConn Record: 33-5
Illinois vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Illinois is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in Illinois' last five games vs. Big East opponents
- UConn is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- UConn is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games played in April
Illinois vs. UConn Prediction and Pick
UConn's defense is going to be the difference maker in this game. There's no denying that Illinois is an elite shooting team, but they rank just 69th in the country in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, UConn ranks 14th in that metric. Not only that, but their interior defense is elite, ranking 13th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage.
You also have to note how the experience Dan Hurley has when it comes to coaching in these big spots, as well as how good he is at drawing up game plans to shut down strong offenses, just like he did against Duke in the second half of their Elite Eight game.
If you're going to give me points with the more experienced team that has better defensive numbers, I'm going to take that bet every time.
Pick: UConn +2 (-110)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets