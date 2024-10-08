Iowa State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Iowa State is currently at the top of the chaotic Big 12 race in the first season of the revamped league.
The Cyclones take its undefeated record to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face a Mountaineers team that is fresh off a blowout win on the road against Oklahoma State. Can WVU continue to trend upward and score another win as an underdog?
Here’s our betting preview for Saturday night’s matchup.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: -3 (-112)
- West Virginia: +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: -150
- West Virginia: +130
Total: 51 (Over -115/Under -105)
Iowa State vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Iowa State Record: 5-0
- West Virginia Record: 3-2
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: Becht has been fantastic this season in his sophomore campaign, passing for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns to three interceptions. The Cyclones offense as a whole ranks 26th in EPA/Pass behind the play of Becht and a talented group of pass catchers.
West Virginia
Garrett Greene: Despite suffering an injury during last week’s win against Oklahoma State, Greene returned to finish the blowout victory as the dual threat quarterback continued to make life difficult for opposing defenses. The senior quarterback has passed for 1,061 yards while adding another 295 on the ground and 10 total touchdowns.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
Iowa State’s defense will always have a high floor under Matt Campbell, but my question is how good is it really?
The Cyclones are top five in EPA/Play this season and allowing less than a point per drive, but haven’t faced the most difficult offenses to date, with only Baylor ranking inside the top 80 nationally in EPA/Play. The Mountaineers check in 31st in that metric.
The dual threat Greene may have some shortcomings as a passer, but I believe his ability to stress defenses with his legs is going to open up this Iowa State defense for the home team to move the ball down the field.
I do have concerns about the other side of the ball for West Virginia, as the team is 133rd in explosive pass defense and the secondary is going to struggle to keep up with Becht’s big arm. The Cyclones have been a potent passing attack all season, and the team’s ability to give Becht time to throw is critical. The team has allowed only three sacks on the season.
This game will be tight, but I believe there’s an avenue to points for both teams, leading me to the over.
PICK: OVER 51
