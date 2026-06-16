Iraq vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
Iraq and Norway open up their slate at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday evening in Boston.
Neither of these teams is expected to make it out of a Group I that has France as a -215 favorite. Norway may give the French a run given its +285 odds, but Iraq is +8000 to win the group, and understandably so.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Iraq vs. Norway at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Tuesday’s World Cup fixture.
Iraq vs. Norway Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Iraq +1400
- Norway -525
- Draw +600
Total
- OVER 2.5 (-175)
- UNDER 2.5 (+140)
Iraq vs. Norway How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 16
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Boston Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
Iraq vs. Norway: History and Tournament Results
This will be the first ever match between Iraq and Norway in history.
Iraq
Iraq is making its second appearance at the World Cup after losing all three of their matches back in 1986. They were outscored 4-1 in those three games.
Norway
Norway is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998. They debuted in 1938 then waited more than 50 years before their next appearances in 1994 and 1998. They've finished in the Round of 16 twice, in 1938 and 1998.
Iraq vs. Norway Best Prop Bet
- Erling Haaland 2+ Goals + Assists (+145)
Erling Haaland is -235 to score a goal after filling the net with 16 goals in eight games for Norway during World Cup Qualifying.
The Manchester City forward just scored 27 goals plus 8 assists in the Premier League, and I’d consider taking him to score 2+ goals (+190) if this line drops a bit.
Iraq vs. Norway Best Prop Bet
Norway beat Sweden 3-1 in a friendly before playing to a 1-1 tie against Morocco. Meanwhile, Iraq tied 1-1 against Spain and then lost 2-0 to Venezuela.
We’ve already seen a few surprising draws, and it’d be shocking if Norway took Iraq lightly. Give me the Norwegians to run up the score this evening.
I also feel like this is a good bet since OVER 2.5 for both teams is -175, so we’re getting it down to a pick’em against an Iraq squad that is +114 to score.
Pick: Norway Team Total OVER 2.5 Goals (-109)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop