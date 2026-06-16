Iraq vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Iraq and Norway open up their slate at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday evening in Boston.

Neither of these teams is expected to make it out of a Group I that has France as a -215 favorite. Norway may give the French a run given its +285 odds, but Iraq is +8000 to win the group, and understandably so.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Iraq vs. Norway at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Tuesday’s World Cup fixture.

Iraq vs. Norway Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Iraq +1400

Norway -525

Draw +600

Total

OVER 2.5 (-175)

UNDER 2.5 (+140)

Iraq vs. Norway How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Boston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Iraq vs. Norway: History and Tournament Results

This will be the first ever match between Iraq and Norway in history.

Iraq

Iraq is making its second appearance at the World Cup after losing all three of their matches back in 1986. They were outscored 4-1 in those three games.

Norway

Norway is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998. They debuted in 1938 then waited more than 50 years before their next appearances in 1994 and 1998. They've finished in the Round of 16 twice, in 1938 and 1998.

Iraq vs. Norway Best Prop Bet

Erling Haaland 2+ Goals + Assists (+145)

Erling Haaland is -235 to score a goal after filling the net with 16 goals in eight games for Norway during World Cup Qualifying.

The Manchester City forward just scored 27 goals plus 8 assists in the Premier League, and I’d consider taking him to score 2+ goals (+190) if this line drops a bit.

Iraq vs. Norway Best Prop Bet

Norway beat Sweden 3-1 in a friendly before playing to a 1-1 tie against Morocco. Meanwhile, Iraq tied 1-1 against Spain and then lost 2-0 to Venezuela.

We’ve already seen a few surprising draws, and it’d be shocking if Norway took Iraq lightly. Give me the Norwegians to run up the score this evening.

I also feel like this is a good bet since OVER 2.5 for both teams is -175, so we’re getting it down to a pick’em against an Iraq squad that is +114 to score.

Pick: Norway Team Total OVER 2.5 Goals (-109)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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