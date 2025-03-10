Is Amen Thompson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Rockets)
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson suffered a sprained ankle in the team's last game and has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Orlando Magic.
Houston is still favored at home against the Magic, but the loss of Thompson is big. This season, the second-year wing is averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from deep.
With Thompson out, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason will likely step into bigger roles for Houston. Here's how to bet on the Rockets in the prop market on Monday.
Best Houston Rockets Prop Bet vs. Orlando Magic
- Tari Eason OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tari Eason was undervalued with Amen Thompson out:
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has an ankle sprain and is expected to miss time, setting up Tari Eason to take on a bigger role in the offense/rotation.
Eason has been in and out of the starting lineup as of late, but I’d expect him to at least play a super sixth man role for Houston going forward – until Thompson returns. Eason is averaging 11.9 points per game this season while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
In addition to that, Eason has 12, 20 and 16 points in his last three games, attempting at least 11 shots in each of those matchups. If Eason ends up taking double-digit shots again on Monday, he should easily flirt with this number against the Orlando Magic.
It’s also worth noting that Eason is averaging 13.9 points per game as a starter (eight games) this season.
