Is Andrew Wiggins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Heat)
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a right ankle sprain, and he's listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the New York Knicks.
Wiggins sat out Miami's last game against the Indiana Pacers (a five-point win), and he's trending towards missing a second game with the doubtful tag on Sunday. Wiggins isn't the only forward that the Heat will likely be without, as Jaime Jaquez Jr. is also listed as doubtful, and Nikola Jovic (wrist surgery) is out.
Since Wiggins banged up, Miami is set as a sizable home underdog against the Knicks.
Acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade, Wiggins is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting just 37.2 percent from the field in six games for the Heat. He's immediately stepped into a big role in the games that he's appeared in, starting all six of them while playing over 35 minutes per game.
With Wiggins expected to miss this game, here's how I'm wagering on Miami in the prop market.
Best Miami Heat Prop Bet for Sunday vs. Knicks
- Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+114)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyler Herro is a great bet against this Knicks defense:
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro lit up the New York Knicks earlier this season, knocking down 8-of-13 shots from beyond the arc.
The Knicks are the worst 3-point defense in the NBA, allowing opponents to shoot 37.7 percent from deep for the season.
Herro is averaging 3.6 made 3s on 9.7 attempts per game, hitting four or more 3s in six of his last 15 games. While Herro is shooting awfully over that stretch (28.3 percent from deep on 10.1 attempts per game), I think this is a perfect get-right spot for Miami’s No. 1 option on offense.
