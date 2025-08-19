Is Breanna Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Liberty)
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has missed the team's last 10 games with a knee injury, and she isn't expected to return to action until late August.
Even though Stewart has been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello gave a positive update on the star's status as she works her way back at practice.
This seems to be a good sign for Stewart's chances of returning before the end of August, but the Liberty are set as home underdogs in their matchup with the Lynx on Tuesday night.
DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Lynx, who have won six games in a row, as one-point road favorites.
Stewart is an impossible player to replace, as she's a former league MVP and is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. The Liberty are just 4-6 in the 10 games that she's missed, and they've fallen to the No. 3 spot in the standings.
Plus, New York has yet to beat a team in the playoff picture (top eight) in the W since Stewart went down. The Liberty's only wins have come against Connecticut, Los Angeles, and Dallas (twice). Against Minnesota, they're 0-2 this season since Stewart went down.
Hopefully, the Liberty will get the star forward back sooner rather than later so they can make a run for the No. 2 seed in the standings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.