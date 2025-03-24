Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Suns)
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard won't play on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, as he's been ruled out with calf soreness.
This is a pretty big blow for the Bucks, as they're already down their best bench scorer -- Bobby Portis -- due to a suspension. So, with Dame out, the Bucks will lean heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma in this matchup.
Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as underdogs, but they are 8-4 in the 12 games that Dame has missed this season.
Here's how I'm eyeing the Bucks in the prop market with the All-Star point guard sitting this one out.
Best Bucks Prop Bet With Damian Lillard Out vs. Suns
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared why Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great prop target in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should be in line for a massive role on Monday, as Damian Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for the Bucks.
With Dame out this season, Giannis is averaging 30.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, clearing 31.5 points in three of those games, including a 59-point game against the Detroit Pistons.
Now, Giannis has a solid matchup against a Suns team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I expect the Bucks to run their offense through Giannis and Kyle Kuzma in this game, and it’s hard to see a path where the Bucks win without the two-time MVP scoring at a high rate.
It’s worth noting that he’s taken at least 20 shots in four of seven games that Dame has missed – and he has played – in the 2024-25 season.
