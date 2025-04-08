Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to an ankle sprain.
Mitchell momentarily left Cleveland's loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday with the injury, but he ended up returning to finish the game. With the Cavs all but locked in to the No. 1 seed in the East, it makes sense to sit him to ensure that he's 100 percent healthy ahead of the playoffs.
Cleveland is still heavily favored on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, who won't have guard Coby White in this matchup.
The Cavs are 3-0 against Chicago this season, and they could pull off the season sweep with a win tonight.
With Mitchell out, there is one Cavs player that I think is worth betting on in the prop market in this matchup. Let's break that play down!
Best Cavs Prop Bet for Tuesday vs. Bulls
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Darius Garland UNDER 22.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Darius Garland on Tuesday:
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but I’m still not buying Darius Garland as a scorer against the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago has been one of the worst defenses in the league this season, allowing the third-most points per game, but they’re 14th in defensive rating over their last 14 games – a major improvement.
Even though Garland is averaging 25.7 points per game without Mitchell this season, he’s been struggling since the All-Star break, averaging 17.4 points per game over 21 games, clearing 22.5 points on just two occasions.
On top of that, Garland is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3 over that stretch. This number is too high for my liking on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.