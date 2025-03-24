Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Suns)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday night's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
The Bucks are still set as underdogs in the latest odds -- likely because Damian Lillard has been ruled out with a calf injury -- but Giannis is expected to suit up against Phoenix.
Antetokounmpo is having yet another great season scoring the ball, and the Bucks are in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference because of it.
Here's how I'm betting on Giannis in the prop market with Dame out, which should lead to a pretty extended workload for the two-time league MVP.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Suns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared why Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great prop target in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should be in line for a massive role on Monday, as Damian Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for the Bucks.
With Dame out this season, Giannis is averaging 30.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, clearing 31.5 points in three of those games, including a 59-point game against the Detroit Pistons.
Now, Giannis has a solid matchup against a Suns team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I expect the Bucks to run their offense through Giannis and Kyle Kuzma in this game, and it’s hard to see a path where the Bucks win without the two-time MVP scoring at a high rate.
It’s worth noting that he’s taken at least 20 shots in four of seven games that Dame has missed – and he has played – in the 2024-25 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.