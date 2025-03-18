Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Warriors)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has not missed a game since the All-Star break, and the star forward is expected to suit up on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.
The Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo as probable with a right knee injury on Tuesday night, and oddsmakers have set the Bucks as road favorites as a result.
With Golden State playing the second night of a bakc-to-back, there is a chance that it could sit some players in this game. That would be huge for Giannis and the Bucks, as they are fighting to hold on to the No. 4 seed in the East.
Here's how I'm betting on Giannis in the prop market in this marquee matchup on Tuesday night.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Warriors
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
Could this be a bounce back game for Giannis? I shared why I think he’s a solid bet in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – this morning:
I’m buying low on Giannis after he was held to just 21 points in the Bucks’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
Giannis is still averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field this season, and he’s cleared 27.5 points in six of his last 10 games, averaging 28.0 points per game over that stretch.
The usage will be there for the former league MVP (Giannis is taking almost 19 shots per game over this 10-game stretch), and the Warriors lack an insider presence that can really deter him at the rim. Golden State gave up 38 points to Aaron Gordon – even with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray out – on Monday night.
Also, Golden State is in the top half of the NBA in opponent free throws attempted per game, meaning Giannis should be able to get to the line a good amount as well tonight. He’s a steal at this number after a down game against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.
