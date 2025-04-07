Is Jalen Duren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Pistons)
Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren is listed as questionable for the team's matchup on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Detroit is listing Duren with a right peroneal contusion, and he missed Detroit's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday with the issue.
This season, Duren is averaging 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 69.1 percent from the field. If he's unable to go, there's another Pistons forward that could be worth a look in the prop market if Duren sits.
This story will be updated with Jalen Duren's official status for Monday night.
Best Detroit Pistons Prop Bet for Pistons vs. Kings
- Ausar Thompson OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ausar Thompson is a solid prop target in this matchup:
Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson has been on fire as of late, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over his last six contests. The former lottery pick is an intriguing prop target against the Sacramento Kings, who are just 21st in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 contests.
In this six-game stretch, Thompson has really played a big role for Detroit, averaging 31.0 minutes per game. With Duren – Detroit’s best rebounder – questionable on Monday, Thompson could see an uptick on the glass.
Overall, Thompson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, but as a starter, he’s averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 boards a night. Plus, in games that he’s played 30 or more minutes, Thompson is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
I’m betting on his usage staying high against a Kings team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and has been pedestrian at best on the defensive end.
