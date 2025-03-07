Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Friday night's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to a right wrist sprain.
Williams, who was an All-Star for the first time in the 2024-25 season, has appeared in 59 games for the Thunder an is averaging an impressive 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.
With Williams out of the lineup, the Thunder are just 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday night. In addition to Williams, OKC has ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort. Chet Holmgren is also listed as questionable for Friday's contest.
Since so many players are out for OKC, which is in prime position to land the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, it may be a risky bet.
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Blazers could be a solid upset pick on Friday:
I absolutely love the Portland Trail Blazers as short underdogs on Friday night.
The Thunder, who are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the West, are sitting SGA, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace on Friday. Chet Holmgren is also listed as questionable.
That’s several of OKC’s top rotation players, and I’m not sure it’ll have enough of an offensive punch to take down this surging Blazers team. Since Jan. 1, the Blazers are playing over .500 basketball, and Chauncey Billups’ squad ranks 11th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
OKC has won 15 consecutive games against Portland, but this feels like a scheduled loss with the Thunder willingly sitting most of their top players.
The Thunder have played three games without Williams thi season, winning all three of them, but they are going to be fighting an uphill battle on Friday. Aaron Wiggns, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe figure to have expanded roles for OKC tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.