Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Vikings)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to play in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Earlier in the week, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels was not cleared for contact, but that they'd take things up through Friday with the star quarterback. Daniels himself has said that if he's healthy enough to play, he'd like to return this season.
The second-year signal-caller injured his elbow in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and has not played since. He was ruled out for the team's Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos, although he did return to practice before that game on a limited basis.
There has been a ton of odds movement in this game, with both Daniels and Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy entering the week banged up.
The Commanders went from 1.5-point underdogs at open to 1.5-point favorites early in the week in the odds for this game at DraftKings. After Daniels wasn't cleared for contact on Wednesday, the line flipped back to Minnesota being favored.
As of Sunday morning the Commanders are -1.5 point favorites at FanDuel.
This season, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two picks while also adding in 54 carries for 262 yards and a pair of scores. Washington has gone just 2-4 in the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's stars, but it is just 1-5 when Marcus Mariota is under center in 2025. The veteran, to his credit, did play well in an overtime loss in Week 13 against Denver.
