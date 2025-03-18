Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to a right knee injury.
Brown has been struggling as of late, scoring just 18 points in his last two games, and he's missed five games since Feb. 10. The C's may just be resting Brown for the playoffs in this matchup, but he's coming closer and closer to missing the 65-game threshold that he needs to hit to for season awards.
Even with Brown out, the C's are still heavily favored in this matchup at home. Here's a look at how to bet on the Celtics in the prop market with Brown sidelined on March 18.
Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. Nets With Jaylen Brown Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m back Kristaps Porzingis in this matchup:
I know, we have to lay some juice in this prop, but I can’t pass up Kristaps Porzingis at this number against a Brooklyn Nets team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
KP is averaging 2.4 made 3s on 6.0 attempts per game (39.4 percent), and he should have a huge role in the offense tonight with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum questionable.
Porzingis has knocked down at least two shots from deep in 15 of the last 19 games he’s played, averaging 2.7 made 3s per game over that stretch.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.